CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Championship Tournament, quarterfinals—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, loser’s bracket—Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6 p.m., Sacred Hearts vs. Damien/University loser, time and location TBA.

OIA East girls: Kalani at McKinley, Kalaheo at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Moanalua, Anuenue at Kailua, Castle at Kahuku, Roosevelt at Farrington; matches begin at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic—Pacific vs. Northern Colorado, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym; Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Campbell, Kapolei at Waianae, Mililani at Radford, Waialua at Leilehua, Waipahu at Aiea; matches begin at 7 p.m.

Volleyball

OIA Girls

Varsity

Kapolei def, Nanakuli 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Campbell def. Waialua 25-11, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25

ILH Girls

Varsity II

University Lab defeats Damien 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

AVCA DIVISION I COACHES

TOP 25 WOMEN’S POLL

Rk School Total Pts Rec Prev.

1. Louisville (59) 1595 23-0 2

2. Texas (5) 1520 18-1 1

3. Pittsburgh 1443 22-2 3

4. Wisconsin 1405 20-2 4

5. BYU 1311 23-1 6

6. Baylor 1177 14-5 10

7. Kentucky 1157 17-4 5

8. Minnesota 1111 16-6 11

9. Purdue 1098 18-5 8

10. Ohio State 1077 19-5 7

11. Nebraska 959 17-6 9

12. UCLA 914 19-3 13

13. Washington 908 18-4 12

14. Georgia Tech 830 21-3 14

15. Penn State 689 17-7 15

16. Utah 576 16-7 16

17. Oregon 529 18-6 18

18. Western Kentucky 519 24-1 17

19. San Diego 387 18-4 20

20. Stanford 348 13-9 19

21. Washington State 319 15-8 21

22. Florida 286 15-6 23

23. Creighton 214 24-3 24

24. Tennessee 175 17-6 22

25. Illinois 92 16-9 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Pepperdine 52; Miami (FL) 49; Marquette 17; Florida State 10; Arizona State 9; Michigan 9; Rice 8; Mississippi State 2; South Carolina 2.

Hockey

National hockey league

Monday

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Today

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Bowling

ILH Girls

Varsity

Maryknoll 2, Kamehameha 1

Iolani 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Punahou 3, Hanalani 0

Game/Series High

MS: Vinci Lin 165/Madelin Agustin 453

KSK: Mariah 190/548

SHA: Maliaui‘lani Hiapo 160/431

IOL: Carianne Takeuchi 245/619

PBA: Riley Jose 147/Ava Barclay 336

MPI: Caitlyn Chang 205/565

PUN: Kyra Park 197/522

HAN: Angela Phillipa 183/420

Junior Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Iolani-Red 0

Sacred Hearts 3, Iolani-Black 0

Punahou 3, Damien 0