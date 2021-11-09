Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. VOLLEYBALL ILH girls Division I: Championship Tournament, quarterfinals—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, loser’s bracket—Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6 p.m., Sacred Hearts vs. Damien/University loser, time and location TBA. OIA East girls: Kalani at McKinley, Kalaheo at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Moanalua, Anuenue at Kailua, Castle at Kahuku, Roosevelt at Farrington; matches begin at 7 p.m. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic—Pacific vs. Northern Colorado, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym; Point Loma at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym. OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Campbell, Kapolei at Waianae, Mililani at Radford, Waialua at Leilehua, Waipahu at Aiea; matches begin at 7 p.m. Volleyball OIA Girls Varsity Kapolei def, Nanakuli 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 Campbell def. Waialua 25-11, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25 ILH Girls Varsity II University Lab defeats Damien 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 AVCA DIVISION I COACHES TOP 25 WOMEN’S POLL Rk School Total Pts Rec Prev. 1. Louisville (59) 1595 23-0 2 2. Texas (5) 1520 18-1 1 3. Pittsburgh 1443 22-2 3 4. Wisconsin 1405 20-2 4 5. BYU 1311 23-1 6 6. Baylor 1177 14-5 10 7. Kentucky 1157 17-4 5 8. Minnesota 1111 16-6 11 9. Purdue 1098 18-5 8 10. Ohio State 1077 19-5 7 11. Nebraska 959 17-6 9 12. UCLA 914 19-3 13 13. Washington 908 18-4 12 14. Georgia Tech 830 21-3 14 15. Penn State 689 17-7 15 16. Utah 576 16-7 16 17. Oregon 529 18-6 18 18. Western Kentucky 519 24-1 17 19. San Diego 387 18-4 20 20. Stanford 348 13-9 19 21. Washington State 319 15-8 21 22. Florida 286 15-6 23 23. Creighton 214 24-3 24 24. Tennessee 175 17-6 22 25. Illinois 92 16-9 25 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Pepperdine 52; Miami (FL) 49; Marquette 17; Florida State 10; Arizona State 9; Michigan 9; Rice 8; Mississippi State 2; South Carolina 2. Hockey National hockey league Monday Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1 Washington 5, Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3 Today Carolina at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m. Florida at New Jersey, 2 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 2 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 2 p.m. Edmonton at Detroit, 2:30 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 5 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 5 p.m. Wednesday Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m. Bowling ILH Girls Varsity Maryknoll 2, Kamehameha 1 Iolani 3, Sacred Hearts 0 Mid-Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0 Punahou 3, Hanalani 0 Game/Series High MS: Vinci Lin 165/Madelin Agustin 453 KSK: Mariah 190/548 SHA: Maliaui‘lani Hiapo 160/431 IOL: Carianne Takeuchi 245/619 PBA: Riley Jose 147/Ava Barclay 336 MPI: Caitlyn Chang 205/565 PUN: Kyra Park 197/522 HAN: Angela Phillipa 183/420 Junior Varsity Kamehameha 3, Iolani-Red 0 Sacred Hearts 3, Iolani-Black 0 Punahou 3, Damien 0 Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 9, 2021