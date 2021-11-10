comscore New Hilton hotel tower planned in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New Hilton hotel tower planned in Waikiki

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The owner of Hilton Hawaiian Village plans to build a new hotel tower on a site along Ala Moana Boulevard in Waikiki that currently has small two-story retail buildings, a rental car business and the shuttered Kobe Japanese Steakhouse restaurant, pictured at left.

    The owner of Hilton Hawaiian Village plans to build a new hotel tower on a site along Ala Moana Boulevard in Waikiki that currently has small two-story retail buildings, a rental car business and the shuttered Kobe Japanese Steakhouse restaurant, pictured at left.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hilton Hawaiian Village’s proposed tower is being planned along Ala Moana Boulevard between Kalia Tower, left, and the Grand Waikikian, right.

    Hilton Hawaiian Village’s proposed tower is being planned along Ala Moana Boulevard between Kalia Tower, left, and the Grand Waikikian, right.

Hilton Hawaiian Village plans to expand its footprint onto more of Ala Moana Boulevard with a new tower, adding 515 hotel rooms to what already is Waikiki’s largest resort property. Read more

