First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions and hires:

>> Dean Duque has been promoted to senior vice president and Branch Banking Division manager.

>> Drew Monahan has been promoted to senior vice president and Retail Planning Division manager. Monahan started at the bank as a marketing intern in 2009, officially joined the bank as a deposit products analyst in 2011 and was honored as a Pacific Century Fellow in 2019.

>> Adam Palmer has joined First Hawaiian Bank as senior vice president and chief information security officer in the bank’s Cybersecurity Division within the Enterprise Technology Management Group. Palmer has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and was most recently a chief cybersecurity strategist in Dublin, Ireland.

>> Mark Troske has joined First Hawaiian Bank as senior vice president and chief technology officer in the Digital Banking &Marketing Group. He has over 25 years of information technology experience.

