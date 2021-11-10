comscore Violent imagery, threats cited in girl’s arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Violent imagery, threats cited in girl’s arrest

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
    “The incident and the response were not racially motivated.”

    Rade Vanic

    HPD interim chief on the arrest of a 10-year-old girl in January 2020

Honolulu police officers arrested a 10-year-old Black girl in January 2020 because she drew a picture of a girl pointing a gun and with a severed head at her feet, addressing it to two students with death threats, according to a letter released Tuesday by the Honolulu Police Department. Read more

