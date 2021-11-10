Dave Reardon: Pitcher Fred Kuhaulua had his major moment against Fernando Valenzuela

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fred Kuhaulua / 1953-2021

Fred Kuhaulua’s time in Major League Baseball was brief. But it included a comeback, and a shining moment that proved the left-handed pitcher from Waianae possessed the ability to beat the best in the game.

Memorial services for Kuhaulua are Saturday at Maili Beach Park from 9 a.m to noon, with scattering of ashes to follow. He died Sept. 20 of natural causes at age 68.

His 11-year professional career included a season in Japan and two stops in the American majors. He appeared in three games with the California Angels in 1977 and five more with the San Diego Padres in 1981.

His final game in the bigs was truly something special: Kuhaulua, with ninth-inning relief help from Eric Show, outdueled Fernando Valenzuela 1-0 on Oct. 1, at Dodger Stadium.

This was the season that began with “Fernandomania,” as Valenzuela, a 20-year-old rookie from Mexico, took the baseball world by storm, winning his first eight decisions, with five shutouts and a 0.50 ERA. It ended with the Dodgers winning the World Series in six games over the New York Yankees.

But this night at Dodger Stadium belonged to Kuhaulua and the Padres. Several of the San Diego players, including Show, had been Kuhaulua’s teammates on the Triple-A Hawaii Islanders.

Kuhaulua was making his fourth start (with no decisions yet) since his call-up to the Padres, who were out of the pennant race.

A players strike knocked out the middle third of the big league season that year, so the Dodgers had already clinched a playoff berth because they led the NL West when the strike started.

But even though this game was relatively meaningless, Los Angeles manager Tommy Lasorda fielded most of his regular starting lineup. It included Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager (who would both share the ’81 World Series MVP award with Ron Cey), Steve Garvey, Steve Sax and Dusty Baker.

Kuhaulua allowed just five hits and two walks, and got out of a jam in the eighth inning when pinch hitter Jerry Grote grounded into a bases-loaded double play. He struck out two.

Another player from Hawaii had a great game that day. Baltimore shortstop Lenn Sakata hit two home runs and stole a base as the Orioles beat the Tigers 5-4.

Sakata never faced Kuhaulua in the majors, but did many times in the Pacific Coast League.

“I have nothing but respect for Fred, not just as a pitcher, but as a person, too. I thought he was supremely talented,” Sakata said this week. “It’s kind of a shame he didn’t get to do more in baseball.”

Kuhaulua was 28 when he won his duel with Valenzuela, who was the National League Cy Young Award winner and Rookie of the Year in 1981.

After his impressive late-season showing, it was thought Kuhaulua would begin the 1982 season with the Padres. But he was among the last cuts in spring training, and played a fourth and final season with the Islanders.

Kuhaulua had elbow problems that worsened that year, and he was hurt most of the summer. He tried to come back in ’83, but the elbow — which had undergone five surgeries over the years — did him in.

Kuhaulua played baseball at Waianae High School, but was not considered a prospect until he attended Santa Ana College in California, and was signed by the Angels as a free agent. He made his pro debut in 1972 at age 19.

After his brief stint in Anaheim following five minor league seasons, Kuhaulua signed with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan for the 1978 season. There, he reunited with his cousin from Maui, sumo legend Jesse Kuhaulua. (Kuhaulua was also a nephew of all-time University of Hawaii football great Levi Stanley.)

According to a Honolulu Star-Bulletin article by Rod Ohira, Kuhaulua was re-discovered by the Islanders after the ’78 season while he was pitching on Oahu in the local Puerto Rican league.

He won 10 games in each of his first three years with the Islanders, pitching as a starter and reliever. Prior to the ’81 season, Kuhaulua spoke candidly about joining a program to quit drinking alcohol.

“I would sometimes drink a case of beer before I would pitch,” he said. “I finally realized I needed help. Now I feel a lot better as a person.”

After his retirement from pro baseball, Kuhaulua worked in the building industry on Oahu. When the elbow allowed it, he still pitched in local leagues.

Former University of Hawaii and pro pitcher Rich Olsen was among his many friends in baseball. They pitched against each other in the PCL.

“He taught me you play with respect toward the game, and you can’t let things bother you too much,” Olsen said. “He had a lot of pressure on him when he first went (to play pro ball). He would just say take it in stride, do what you can and don’t over-pressure yourself.”

Fred Mahele Kuhaulua is survived by his wife, Ocie Kuhaulua; sons, Mahele Kuhaulua, Kainoa L. Kuhaulua and Kaulana K. Kuhaulua; daughter, Leilani K. Kuhaulua; brothers, Zachariah Kuhaulua and Levy Stanley Kuhaulua; 10 grand- children and four great-grandchildren.