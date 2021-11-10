comscore Dave Reardon: Pitcher Fred Kuhaulua had his major moment against Fernando Valenzuela | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Pitcher Fred Kuhaulua had his major moment against Fernando Valenzuela

  By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

Fred Kuhaulua’s time in Major League Baseball was brief. But it included a comeback, and a shining moment that proved the left-handed pitcher from Waianae possessed the ability to beat the best in the game. Read more

