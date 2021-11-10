comscore Hawaii Grown: Ex-Kahuku stars Kekaula and Kaonohi Kaniho form strong secondary for Boise State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: Ex-Kahuku stars Kekaula and Kaonohi Kaniho form strong secondary for Boise State

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • Kaonohi Kaniho

    Kaonohi Kaniho

  • Kekaula Kaniho

    Kekaula Kaniho

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 2 Boise State cornerback Kekaula Kaniho got in position against Central Florida on Sept. 2 in Orlando.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 2

    Boise State cornerback Kekaula Kaniho got in position against Central Florida on Sept. 2 in Orlando.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Boise State’s Kekaula Kaniho, left, pointed to younger brother Kaonohi after Kaonohi’s interception against BYU in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 9.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Boise State’s Kekaula Kaniho, left, pointed to younger brother Kaonohi after Kaonohi’s interception against BYU in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 9.

Boise State freshman defensive back Kaonohi Kaniho was celebrating a fourth-quarter interception against Fresno State on Saturday when his older brother came over to congratulate him. Read more

Previous Story
Prep profile: Bowling has been the life for Mililani’s Michael Weyl

Scroll Up