Kamehameha girls volleyball beats ‘Iolani in 5-set thriller
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Mokihana Tufono, left, battled Kamehameha’s Maui Robins at the net during the second set of an ILH tournament match Tuesday at ‘Iolani.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree