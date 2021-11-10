comscore Kamehameha girls volleyball beats ‘Iolani in 5-set thriller | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha girls volleyball beats ‘Iolani in 5-set thriller

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Mokihana Tufono, left, battled Kamehameha’s Maui Robins at the net during the second set of an ILH tournament match Tuesday at ‘Iolani.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Mokihana Tufono, left, battled Kamehameha’s Maui Robins at the net during the second set of an ILH tournament match Tuesday at ‘Iolani.

Devin Kahahawai had 27 kills and Maui Robins added 11 as No. 2 Kamehameha rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12 win over ‘Iolani on Tuesday night at Father Bray Athletic Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Prep profile: Bowling has been the life for Mililani’s Michael Weyl

Scroll Up