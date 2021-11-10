comscore UH basketball preview — Guards: Lefty Noel Coleman doing things the right way | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH basketball preview — Guards: Lefty Noel Coleman doing things the right way

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard Noel Coleman (4) looked for an open man against Long Beach State center Trever Irish (32) in a game on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center, Feb. 26.

When it comes to ball-handling, Noel Coleman grew up doing it the right way. “It’s kind of weird,” Coleman said, “I’m left-handed, but I prefer to dribble with my right hand. I don’t know how that happened. From when I was little, it always seemed that way.” Read more

