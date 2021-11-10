University of Hawaii men’s basketball team eager to see who steps up in opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It will be the clash of the calabash when Hawaii and Hawaii Hilo open their men’s basketball seasons in tonight’s first round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. Read more

It will be the clash of the calabash when Hawaii and Hawaii Hilo open their men’s basketball seasons in tonight’s first round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

“I think getting thrown into the fire is the best thing for us,” UH center Mate Colina said of the round robin in which the Rainbow Warriors also will play host to Northern Colorado on Thursday and Pacific on Saturday in SimpliFi Arena. “Whatever we show on Wednesday is not the end. It’s a long process.”

The ’Bows had to recalibrate plans when it was learned seniors Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz would undergo surgeries for season-ending injuries. Avea, a wing and co-captain, and Munoz, a point guard who transferred from Longwood, were projected as starters.

“The biggest thing is not only stepping up, but understanding you can’t change what happened,” Colina said. “That’s the way events have happened this year for us. Better or for worse, you’d better find a way to perform. We’ve got three big games coming up this week that we’re really excited for and hope we get the results we’re looking for.”

Avea, a Kahuku High graduate, connected on 35% of his 3s in 2019-20. He then essentially took a gap year when he trained in Utah and Las Vegas before returning to Honolulu in April. UH coach Eran Ganot indicated that 6-foot-6 Junior Madut, who also can play both guard spots; Beon Riley, a 6-6 and 225-pound battler; and Zoar Nedd, also 6-6 and an improved outside shooter, are candidates to play the 3 position.

Munoz appeared to have the lead at the point when he began to experience a knee problem. JoVon McClanahan started at the point in last week’s exhibition against Chaminade. Noel Coleman, who played the two, also is comfortable at the point. Madut brought up the ball several times last season.

Ganot is hopeful there will be consistent outside shooting, a key ingredient in their motion offense. Coleman hit 39.1% of his 3s last season. Kamaka Hepa, a 6-10 transfer from Texas, and 6-7 Jerome Desrosiers, who relocated from Princeton, are posts with long-distance range. Even Colina has worked on his behind-the-arc shots.

“Our team, in general, takes pride in our shooting,” Madut said. “I think we all can shoot the ball pretty well. This is an opportunity for other guys to step up, as well. That’s how we’re looking at it.”

Colina, who had a double-double against Chaminade, retrofitted a hook shot into his arsenal. Adam Caporn, head coach of the Brooklyn Nets’ G League team, was an instructor at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence, where he taught Colina the hook. UH assistant coach Brad Davidson also worked at the COE at the time. “They just drilled it into me,” Colina said. “And then just repetition. It gets indented into your head.”

Hilo, which went 10-2 last season, returns seven letter-winners, including 6-7 forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones and 5-8, 140-pound guard Darren Williams. Tait-Jones, who grew up in New Zealand, was named the 2020-21 PacWest Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Williams contributed per-game averages of 14.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals.

Kameron Ng, a Saint Francis School graduate, was with the ’Bows early last season before opting out and then entering the transfer portal and eventually joining the Vulcans.

“He’s tough,” Madut said of Ng. “He’s definitely a tough competitor. I like that. We’re going to compete. That’s what we do.”

OUTRIGGER RESORTS RAINBOW CLASSIC

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

>> Today: Pacific vs. Northern Colorado, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM

>> Tickets: $15-$32 for vaccinated adult; $13-$18 for vaccinated ages 65 and older; $5-$8 for vaccinated students ages 5 through high school.