comscore Off the News: Welders with special skills needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Welders with special skills needed

  • Today
  • Updated 5:46 p.m.

Talk about a supply-chain problem: Hawaii seems to lack any supply of welders with the specialized skill to close the gap between the troubled rail line’s track crossings and its too-narrow wheels. If it’s not corrected, trains would need to slow down at key points. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: UH fans in stands ignore mask mandate; To fight racism, students must learn about history; COVID rate low enough to remove restrictions

Scroll Up