comscore Building at Schofield Barracks renamed for heroic soldier | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Building at Schofield Barracks renamed for heroic soldier

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ardie Copas’ widow, Betsy Cintonz, middle, and daughter, Shyrell Copas, unveiled the plaque for Spc. Four Ardie Ray Copas in the building renamed for the Medal of Honor recipient.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ardie Copas’ widow, Betsy Cintonz, middle, and daughter, Shyrell Copas, unveiled the plaque for Spc. Four Ardie Ray Copas in the building renamed for the Medal of Honor recipient.

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY Former Schofield Barracks soldier Spc. Ardie R. Copas.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY

    Former Schofield Barracks soldier Spc. Ardie R. Copas.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Army’s 25th Infantry Division held a building dedication Wednesday. Building 1492, above, was renamed the Spc. Four Ardie Ray Copas Building at Schofield Barracks in a posthumous tribute of Copas, who was a Medal of Honor recipient.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Army’s 25th Infantry Division held a building dedication Wednesday. Building 1492, above, was renamed the Spc. Four Ardie Ray Copas Building at Schofield Barracks in a posthumous tribute of Copas, who was a Medal of Honor recipient.

On May 12, 1970, Ardie Copas and fellow U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division soldiers were ambushed by enemy forces bearing down on them with rocket-propelled grenades and a shower of bullets. A round from a recoilless rifle struck Copas’ armored car, knocking him to the ground and wounding four nearby soldiers. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police cite violent imagery, threats in 10-year-old girl’s arrest

Scroll Up