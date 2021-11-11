comscore Department of Education finds no bias in how girl’s arrest was handled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Department of Education finds no bias in how girl’s arrest was handled

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“The HIDOE takes seriously its responsibility to provide a safe and nurturing environment to all children, irrespective of race or disability”</strong> <strong>Keith Hayashi:</strong> <em>Hawaii Department of Education Interim Superintendent </em>

The state Department of Education has not found any evidence of bias or wrongdoing by its employees after they called police, who then arrested a 10-year-old Black girl on a campus for allegedly drawing a picture featuring a gun and death threats above the names of students. Read more

