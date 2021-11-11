Police say missing child, 6-year-old Isabella Kalua was murdered, arrest adoptive parents
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of missing 6-year-old Isabella, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent Wednesday while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo.
COURTESY HPD
Isaac Kalua
COURTESY HPD
Lehua Kalua
COURTESY PHOTO
Isabella Kalua:
The then 6-year-old was reported missing Sept. 13
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Kahu Manu Mook invoked an oli, or Hawaiian chant, Wednesday for Isabella on a corner near the Kalua family home.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Law enforcement personnel, above, investigated the Kalua family home Wednesday morning at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo.