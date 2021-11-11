comscore Police say missing child, 6-year-old Isabella Kalua was murdered, arrest adoptive parents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police say missing child, 6-year-old Isabella Kalua was murdered, arrest adoptive parents

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of missing 6-year-old Isabella, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-­degree murder in part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent Wednesday while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of missing 6-year-old Isabella, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-­degree murder in part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent Wednesday while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo.

  • COURTESY HPD Isaac Kalua

    COURTESY HPD

    Isaac Kalua

  • COURTESY HPD Lehua Kalua

    COURTESY HPD

    Lehua Kalua

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Isabella Kalua: </strong> <em>The then 6-year-old was reported missing Sept. 13 </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Isabella Kalua:

    The then 6-year-old was reported missing Sept. 13

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Kahu Manu Mook invoked an oli, or Hawaiian chant, Wednesday for Isabella on a corner near the Kalua family home.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Kahu Manu Mook invoked an oli, or Hawaiian chant, Wednesday for Isabella on a corner near the Kalua family home.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Law enforcement personnel, above, investigated the Kalua family home Wednesday morning at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Law enforcement personnel, above, investigated the Kalua family home Wednesday morning at 41-610 Puha St. in Waimanalo.

Honolulu police say that the adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, killed her sometime around mid-August and reported her missing a month later. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police cite violent imagery, threats in 10-year-old girl’s arrest

Scroll Up