comscore Short-term rental bill advances despite confusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Short-term rental bill advances despite confusion

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council is considering a measure that would alter the rules for short-term rentals, notably increasing the minimum stay to six months from 30 days for short-term rentals without a special permit. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police cite violent imagery, threats in 10-year-old girl’s arrest

Scroll Up