comscore Off the News: Confusion over vacation rentals bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Confusion over vacation rentals bill

  • Today
  • Updated 6:04 p.m.

Those with a vested interest in the minefield that is Oahu’s vacation rental scene were done no favors when the city Department of Planning and Permitting submitted the wrong version of legislation to the City Council for an initial vote Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Welders with special skills needed

Scroll Up