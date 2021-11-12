Off the News: Confusion over vacation rentals bill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those with a vested interest in the minefield that is Oahu’s vacation rental scene were done no favors when the city Department of Planning and Permitting submitted the wrong version of legislation to the City Council for an initial vote Wednesday.

Still, the Council advanced the correct version, with its key provision of increasing the minimum stay in a short-term rental to six months, up from 30 days. Mistakes happen, but this was an unfortunate one, as this is a volatile issue that does not benefit from confusion.

More questions about girl’s arrest

Honolulu police and the state Department of Education have denied racial bias in the 2020 Honowai Elementary School disciplinary case in which a 10-year-old student, who is Black, was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

There are lots of questions on other issues the public might have, though, including why the mother was not brought to her daughter until it was all over. Don’t expect much to be released now, because this case is not over: Legal action might be the next step.