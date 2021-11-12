Big Island man wins Central Pacific Bank vehicle promotion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank announced that Melvin Young of Hawaii island was the grand-prize winner of its “Go Contactless!” sweepstakes and drove away with a 2021 To­yota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup.

Five finalists were randomly assigned a remote key fob and attempted to unlock the pickup. Young unlocked the vehicle at an event held Monday at Central Pacific Plaza.