Big Island man wins Central Pacific Bank vehicle promotion

Central Pacific Bank announced that Melvin Young of Hawaii island was the grand-prize winner of its "Go Contactless!" sweepstakes and drove away with a 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup. Five finalists were randomly assigned a remote key fob and attempted to unlock the pickup. Young unlocked the vehicle at an event held Monday at Central Pacific Plaza.