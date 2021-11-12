comscore Kokua Line: Does my trip home from Europe count as an international flight? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Does my trip home from Europe count as an international flight?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Question: Regarding the new travel rules, we are going to Europe. Coming home, we’ll fly nonstop from London to Los Angeles and then have just a brief time to connect to our Hono­lulu flight. We won’t leave LAX. Does that count as an international flight to Hawaii, or will we have to go through Safe Travels? Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Will kids have to show vaccination cards at Oahu restaurants?

Scroll Up