Kokua Line: Does my trip home from Europe count as an international flight?

Question: Regarding the new travel rules, we are going to Europe. Coming home, we’ll fly nonstop from London to Los Angeles and then have just a brief time to connect to our Hono­lulu flight. We won’t leave LAX. Does that count as an international flight to Hawaii, or will we have to go through Safe Travels?

Answer: Based on your description, no, you would not be considered a direct international arrival in Hawaii and, yes, you would have to follow Hawaii’s Safe Travels requirements, according to Hawaii’s COVID-19 portal. You’d also have to follow the new U.S. rules for international arrivals, for your flight from London to L.A.

As of Monday, new federal COVID-19 restrictions apply to people flying to the United States; see details at cdc.gov. Hawaii’s separate Safe Travels program (travel.hawaii.gov) now applies only to domestic arrivals. Travelers like you are defined as nondirect international arrivals and treated the same as domestic passengers because you’ll clear U.S. customs outside Hawaii, according to Hawaii’s COVID-19 portal; it doesn’t matter to the state that you won’t leave the L.A. airport before departing for Hawaii.

The portal (hawaiicovid 19.com) has examples on this topic:

>> Direct International Arrival, not subject to Safe Travels: Flight begins in another country and ends in Hawaii, where passengers clear customs. This includes non-stop flights and direct flights that stop in one or more cities along the way, but for which the flight number or aircraft and the passenger’s boarding pass do not change. Examples include direct flights to Honolulu from Narita, Japan, and Manila, Philippines.

>> Non-Direct International Arrival, subject to Safe Travels: Flight begins in another country and lands in the U.S., where passengers clear customs before continuing on a different flight to Hawaii. The passenger may have a single travel itinerary, but each flight requires its own boarding pass. Examples include direct flights from London to Atlanta, or from Mexico City to Los Angeles, where passengers clear customs and board a connecting flight to Honolulu.

Q: Are they ever going to resume the e-waste drive-thrus? I have my old computer and some other stuff.

Q: Where can I drop off an old printer that is still usable? I thought the store where I bought my new one would take my old one, but they didn’t. This is a small desktop printer for a home office.

A: Going Green community recycling events are scheduled to resume this month, collecting electronic waste such as used computers and printers (but not toner or ink cartridges), organizer Rene Mansho said in an email. These events are meant for residential households with limited amounts of e-waste, not for businesses or commercial properties. Participants must wear face masks and follow social distancing rules.

Before the pandemic, the drive-thru, drop-off events were routinely scheduled once a month or more, but the initial wave of COVID-19 and later the delta variant disrupted the schedule. Even now, cancellations are possible; we’ll post any updates we receive. Here are details of the scheduled events, according to a news release from Mansho.

>> Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Campbell High School, 91-980 North Road, Ewa Beach

>> Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mililani Hongwanji Mission, 95-257 Kaloapau St., Mililani

The following items will be accepted: Computers, monitors, printers and scanners; one TV per car; plastic or aluminum HI-5 beverage containers; auto or boat lead-acid batteries; gently used clothing, including prom dresses and accessories; eyeglasses and hearing aids; towels and blankets for use by animal-rescue groups.

Canned goods and nonperishable pet food also will be accepted.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the good Samaritan who turned in my lost stamps to the Aiea Post Office. I dropped them in the parking lot. I appreciate your kindness. Mahalo to Aiea Post Office personnel for returning them to me. Christmas came early. Big mahalo to all! — C.W.I.

