Alexander &Baldwin has announced two executive promotions with a focus on Hawaii commercial real estate, both effective Nov. 1:

>> Lance K. Parker, executive vice president, has also been named chief operating officer. He previously served as chief real estate officer. He first joined A&B in 2004 and has held positions of increasing responsibility since then, taking over leadership of real estate operations in 2015.

>> Scott G. Morita has been named vice president and corporate counsel and will assume many of the duties of Nelson Chun, who will retire as chief legal officer of A&B in early 2022. Morita has served as associate general counsel since joining A&B in 2018. Prior to joining A&B, he was a partner with the Honolulu law firm Schlak Ito.

