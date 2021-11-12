comscore Rearview: Babe Ruth challenged Hawaii governor to pitch to him at Honolulu Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Babe Ruth challenged Hawaii governor to pitch to him at Honolulu Stadium

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Babe Ruth hit a home run off Gov. Lawrence Judd, right, before the game in October 1933.

    Babe Ruth hit a home run off Gov. Lawrence Judd, right, before the game in October 1933.

  TAI SING LOO / HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Over 11,000 fans showed up to watch Babe Ruth, who hit a home run in the fourth inning.

    Over 11,000 fans showed up to watch Babe Ruth, who hit a home run in the fourth inning.

Eight years ago, I wrote about Babe Ruth playing baseball in Hilo. My wife’s uncle was a photographer and she came across several photos of the 1933 event, which accompanied my article. Read more

