comscore Survey finds support for Oahu hotel tax, help for rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Survey finds support for Oahu hotel tax, help for rail

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 a.m.

A solid majority of Oahu voters — 70% — favor a proposed county tax aimed at visitors, and 56% support the tax if it helps fund the city’s troubled rail project. Read more

Previous Story
Short-term rental bill for Oahu advances despite confusion
Next Story
Semiconductor shortage may stall state auto sales

Scroll Up