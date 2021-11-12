comscore University of Hawaii softball team blanks Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii softball team blanks Chaminade

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

The University of Hawaii softball team breezed past Chaminade, opening the Fall Preseason Classic with a 7-0 win on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

