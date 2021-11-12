OIA football: Kaiser stays unbeaten; Moanalua inches closer to OIA title game berth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The target on the back of the Kaiser football team only continues to get bigger.

A complete effort on both sides of the ball helped the Cougars remain undefeated in impressive fashion with a 27-8 win over Pearl City on Friday night at Kaiser Stadium.

Quarterback Easton Yoshino followed up his record-setting, 462-yard passing game against Radford with an efficient 19-for-26 performance for 269 yards and a touchdown and receivers Kamakana Mahiko and Justin Kanekoa both were over 100 yards receiving to help the Cougars (5-0) beat one of the four one-loss teams in OIA Division II entering the weekend.

“Field position was big tonight. We were fortunate to get the balls in areas where we were in four-down territory and could go for it if needed to,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “For the most part we stayed away from getting behind the chains on our penalties and we did have the one turnover, but for the most part it’s a step in the right direction.”

Kaiser had five of its eight drives begin at its 41-yard line or better.

Pearl City (2-3, 2-2) was stopped on fourth down on four of its seven possessions.

“I think our defense was able to play as one and find our man and be in the spots we needed to be,” sophomore defensive back Donovan Reis said.

Kaiser bookended the half with touchdowns, scoring one on its final drive before intermission and another on its opening drive in the third quarter.

Mahiko, who broke the school record with 292 receiving yards last week, finished with 124 yards against the Chargers.

He had four of his nine catches on the final drive of the second quarter, including a 41-yarder on third-and-17 to set up first-and-goal at the 1.

Kaiser was driven back on its next two plays before Yoshino found Mahiko on the slant for a 7-yard touchdown with 11 seconds on the clock for a 14-0 halftime lead.

“He did his thing man-on-man and we just gave him the ball,” Yoshino said.

Yoshino went 5-for-6 coming out of the break to lead an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by Ryder Rodrigues’ 1-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 21-0 and give Kaiser 14 points between Pearl City possessions.

“We talked about staying calm and executing,” Yoshino said. “We were having a lot of penalties on offense and I feel like we got together on that drive and stuck it out and scored.”

Rodrigues, who leads the team in rushing, had 34 yards and a score, and junior Kai Blackston, playing in just his second game coming back from a knee injury, had 14 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaiser’s starting offensive line included a sophomore and freshman left tackle Mason Hall.

“We’ve lost some people and guys have to step up. That’s part of football,” Seaman said. “That’s why practice is a big deal. It’s so important that kids remain focused throughout practice regardless of how many game reps they might be getting because you never know when your number might be called.”

Pearl City quarterback Seth Feesago finished 10-for-20 for 118 yards and scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

The Chargers had a 43-yard touchdown pass from receiver Joshua Gleason to Joe-Xiah Rapoza on a fake punt in the second quarter called back due to an illegal formation penalty.

Moanalua 21, Kailua 7

Three was the magic number for quarterback Taylor Malloe and the Na Menehune defense in a defensive battle against the host Surfriders.

Malloe found the end zone three times, while the opportunistic Na Menehune defense collected a trio of interceptions to lead Moanalua to a win.

“We knew we had to get to the quarterback,” Moanalua coach Vince Nihipali said. “They’re a good team. Their record doesn’t dictate what they are. They can fly, they got good dudes. They’re a tough football team. But we know we have a really good defense. We knew if we could just get to the quarterback, we could throw their timing off and get some picks, which we did today.”

Malloe had a hand in all three Moanalua scores, finding receivers Andy Canencia and Jayce Bareng for touchdown passes and later carrying the ball to pay dirt for the hat trick. Malloe threw for 332 yards on 19-for-31 passing with no interceptions.

Malloe was aided by big performances by his 100-yard receiving duo. Bareng finished with 160 yards, with Canencia adding 126 yards in explosive performances.

“He had a good week of practice,” Nihipali said of his quarterback. “He made the right reads. He was taking what they were giving him. Those shorts and crosses. If he just takes what they give him, he’ll be ok.”

Na Menehune opened the scoring late in the first. Stranded on their own 10-yard line after a Kailua turnover, Na Menehune scored after just three plays during a rare first-half offensive outburst. After two straight plays with no gain, Malloe found Canencia for a 90-yard bomb with 2:27 left in the first quarter to put the opening score on the board. Following the touchdown, the two defenses continued to clash, with neither team scoring again in the first half as Moanalua held the touchdown advantage at the break.

The Surfriders tied up the game midway through the third quarter, when a snap went over the head of the Moanalua punter. Blazen Lono-Wong pounced on the ball just before it reached the back of the end zone to put Kailua on the board.

Moanalua, meanwhile, ramped up the offensive production in the second half. After a Surfriders turnover late in the third quarter, Malloe quickly led Na Menehune down the field on a quick three-play, 86-yard drive. Malloe hit on throws of 35 yards and 42 yards, before finding Bareng for his second passing touchdown of the game, a 10-yard toss.

Malloe capped his big time performance with a 5-yard read-option keeper late in the fourth quarter. A mishandled snap on the ensuing PAT attempt resulted in a 2-point score by holder Cameron Johnson. Malloe’s late score and Johnson’s conversion made it a 21-7 game with under two minutes left, effectively clinching the game for Moanalua.

Meanwhile, the hosts were led by quarterback Romeo Ortiz, who threw for 183 yards on 15-for-29 passing, but also tossed three interceptions. Nainoa Smith-Akana (66) and Japheth Lilo (55) each surpassed the 50-yard receiving mark for the Surfriders.

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Waianae 49, Farrington 20

The Seariders relied on the quarterback tandem of Tarent Moniz-Babb and Kilohana Thomas to defeat the visiting Governors.

Moniz-Babb completed 12 of 17 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while Thomas finished 8-for-9 for 84 yards and one score. The pair rotated every other play on occasion.

Waianae coach Matt Murakawa said he wanted to limit the snaps for Moniz-Babb because the junior is nursing a back injury.

“It was a great experience for me and him … great bond,” Moniz-Babb said. “It is really good for the team to have a rotation because we get to figure out a lot of things on and off the field.”

Moniz-Babb also threw three interceptions.

“It was an up-and-down game,” he said. “I made a lot of mistakes, but it’s stuff we can fix.”

Chayce Gomes caught seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Akoni Halemano also had two touchdown catches for the Seariders (2-3).

“I’m really proud of how we executed throughout the game. I have a connection with our quarterbacks,” said Gomes, a senior.

Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala rushed 16 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Tevin Wilbur added a rushing score for the Seariders.

Tamatelee Nakoa had three sacks for Waianae, which is trying to get into the four-team OIA Open Division tournament.

“For a team like us to get into the tournament we needed this win and we have to keep winning so we can get into the tournament,” Gomes said.

The Governors had a golden opportunity to score midway through the second quarter, but Zechariah Molitau fumbled the ball into the end zone on fourth-and-2 and it was recovered by the Seariders. Waianae led 14-0 at the time.

“That was killer. That was a momentum changer,” Murakawa said. “The defense played really well in that one instance. It’s a tight game if they score there.”

MJ Moreno threw touchdown passes to Kein Kahele and Zechariah Molitau in the second half for the Governors (0-4). Farrington also scored on an 81-yard kickoff return by Josiah Chaffin.

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Aiea 43, Castle 21

Eziekiel Olie passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Na Alii turned a defensive battle into a runaway in the second half. Olie finished with 342 passing yards.

Castle’s active defense came up with three first-half interceptions, including a pick-6, but the Knights trailed 13-7 at intermission.

Aiea struck on the first play from scrimmage, a screen pass from Olie to Geronimo Ulgaran, who sliced through the secondary for a 65-yard touchdown.

Castle’s Kala Estacado-Matthews intercepted an Olie pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown with 7:43 left in the first quarter.

Bryson Boyea Quiton connected on a 30-yard field goal before the end of the first quarter. He added a 35-yard field goal with two seconds to go in the second quarter.

Then came a wild third quarter with the teams combining for 44 points. A bad snap on Castle’s punt resulted in a safety to start the second half. Moments later, Olie connected with Jayden Chanel for a 25-yard TD pass for a 22-7 Aiea lead.

Coby Tanioka returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to pay dirt, but Aiea needed just five plays to score on a 1-yard keeper by Olie.

Olie connected with Jheremie Cacpal on a 40-yard TD for a 37-14 lead.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser

Kaiser 27, Pearl City 8

At Kaiser Stadium

Pearl City (2-3, 2-2) 0 0 0 8 — 8

Kaiser (5-0, 5-0) 7 7 6 7 — 27

Kais — Kai Blackston 11 run (Shane Smith kick)

Kais — Kamakana Mahiko 7 pass from Easton Yoshino (Smith kick)

Kais — Ryder Rodrigues 1 run (kick failed)

Kais — Blackstone 5 run (Smith kick)

PC — Sefo Feesago 3 run (Joshua Gleason pass from Feesago)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Feesago 13-48, Caleb Kaai 11-29, Mark Moreno 1-3. Kaiser: Blackston 14-48, Rodrigues 12-34, team 1-(minus 3), Yoshino 3-(minus 13).

PASSING—Pearl City: Feesago 10-20–0-118, Ryan Littlejohn 0-1-0-0, Gleason 0-1-0-0. Kaiser: Yoshino 19-26–1-269.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Micah Higa 3-17, Zion Gella-Kaulia 2-12, Bradley Kansou 2-37, Marcus Rodriguez 1-41, Gleason 2-11. Kaiser: Mahiko 9-124, Justin Kanekoa 6-103, Donovan Reis 2-30, Blackston 1-14, Rodrigues 1-(-2).

Moanalua 21, Kailua 7

At Alex Kane Stadium

Moanalua (4-1) 7 0 6 8 — 21

Kailua (0-4) 0 0 7 0 — 7

MOA—Andy Canencia 90 pass from Taylor Malloe (Alex Heim kick)

KAIL—Blazen Lono-Wong fumble recovery in end zone (Theodore Bierbrauer kick)

MOA—Jayce Bareng 10 pass from Malloe (Heim missed)

MOA—Malloe 5 run (Cameron Johnson run)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Johnson 7-36, Malloe 8-6, Kindred Malakai Park 3-4, Ryson Lum 2-1, Gabe Wells 1-(minus 7), TEAM 4-(minus 51). Kailua: Koyo Kekauoha 17-32, Romeo Ortiz 6-10, Ikaika Quidashay 2-0.

PASSING—Moanalua: Malloe 19-31-322-2. Kailua: Ortiz 15-29-3-183.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Bareng 8-160, Canencia 6-126, Daniel Bittle 3-23, Wells 2-13. Kailua: Nainoa Smith-Akana 5-66, Japheth Lilo 3-55, Jathan Bejarano 5-39, Damien Jacobs 2-23.

Waianae 49, Farrington 20

At Waianae

Farrington (0-4) 0 0 6 14 — 20

Waianae (2-3) 14 7 14 14 — 49

Wain—Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala 15 run (Joshua Santiago kick)

Wain—Akoni Halemano 25 pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb (Santiago kick)

Wain—Chayce Gomes 18 pass from Kilohana Thomas (Santiago kick)

Wain—Halemano 39 pass from Moniz-Babb (Santiago kick)

Farr—Kein Kahele 8 pass from MJ Moreno (kick fail)

Wain—Gomes 20 pass from Moniz-Babb (Santiago kick)

Wain—Tevin Wilbur 5 run (Joeziah Clifton kick)

Farr—Josiah Chaffin 81 kickoff return (Moreno run)

Farr—Zechariah Molitau 20 pass from Moreno (pass failed)

Wain—Quisquirin-Sabagala 4 run (Clifton kick)

RUSHING—Farrington: Kilanin Gamazon 14-42, Zechariah Molitau 6-19, Moreno 10-14, Team 1-(minus 3). Waianae: Quisquirin-Sabagala 16-128, Wilbur 8-44, Thomas 1-10, Moniz-Babb 2-1.

PASSING—Farrington: Moreno 11-19-0-123, Cade Rodriguez 0-2-0-0. Waianae: Moniz-Babb 12-17-3-178, Thomas 8-9-0-84.

RECEIVING—Farrington: Molitau 5-56, Malouamaua Faleao 3-32, Kahele 2-13, Chaffin 1-22. Waianae: Gomes 7-102, Halemano 4-89, Quisquirin-Sabagala 3-46, Malachi Tapaoan 2-15, Wilbur 2-5, Santiago 1-(minus 1), Zayah Vincent 1-6.

JV—Waianae 20, Farrington 13

Aiea 43, Castle

At John Velasco Field

Castle (1-2, 1-1) 7 0 14 0 — 21

Aiea (1-2, 1-2) 10 3 30 0 — 43

Aiea—Geronimo Ulgaran 65 pass from Eziekiel Olie (Bryson Boyea Quiton kick)

Cas—Kala Estacado-Matthews 38 interception return (Laurin Buckenburgh kick)

Aiea—Boyea Quiton FG 30

Aiea—Boyea Quiton FG 35

Aiea—Safety, punter Maddux Vilardi falls on bad snap in end zone

Aiea—Jayden Chanel 25 pass from Olie (Boyea Quiton kick)

Cas—Coby Tanioka 84 kick return (Buckenburgh kick)

Aiea—Olie 1 run (Boyea Quiton kick)

Aiea—Jheremie Cacpal 40 pass from Olie (Boyea Quiton kick)

Cas—Tanioka 63 pass from Daunte Ching (Buckenburgh kick)

Aiea—Olie 1 run (Boyea Quiton kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Staten Martin 1-(-3), Kala Estacado-Matthews 1-14, Ching 3-1, Jayden Flores 1-(-1), Maddux Vilardi 2-(-27), Tanioka 1-3. Aiea: Kane Lorenzana 5-20, Kaimana Lale-Saole 14-99, Jheremie Cacpal 1-0, Ulgaran 1-11, Olie 6-5.

PASSING—Castle: Daunte Ching 14-33-1-172, VIlardi 1-1-0-1. Aiea: Eziekiel Olie 22-40-4-342.

RECEIVING—Castle: Kala Estacado-Matthews 6-41, Xavier Kekahuna 2-7, Kanoa Hillen-Jenny 1-5, Tanioka 6-120. Aiea: Geronimo Ulgaran 7-165, Jheremie Cacpal 8-98, Kaimana Lale-Saole 1-16, Jayden Chanel 1-25, Trey’vn Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 4-23, Kane Lorenzana 1-15