comscore OIA football: Kaiser stays unbeaten; Moanalua inches closer to OIA title game berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

OIA football: Kaiser stays unbeaten; Moanalua inches closer to OIA title game berth

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Nov. 12, 2021
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaiser quarterback Easton Yoshino throws the football while being pressured by Pearl City linebacker Kekai Langsi during the second half of an OIA football game on Friday at Kaiser Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaiser quarterback Easton Yoshino throws the football while being pressured by Pearl City linebacker Kekai Langsi during the second half of an OIA football game on Friday at Kaiser Stadium.

Receivers Kamakana Mahiko and Justin Kanekoa both were over 100 yards receiving to help the Cougars (5-0) beat one of the four one-loss teams in OIA Division II entering the weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine volleyball wins 6th straight with sweep over Irvine
Next Story
Hawaii women’s volleyball team welcomes back its fans with a sweep of UC Irvine

Scroll Up