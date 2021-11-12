Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL College men: Simpson (Calif.) at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Farrington at Waianae, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division I: Moanalua at Kailua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Aiea at Castle, Pearl City at Kaiser; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. SOFTBALL College: Fall Preseason Classic Tournament—Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, 4 p.m.; Fullerton College at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. TENNIS College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 3:15 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Double header—Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Vulcan gym; Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym. ILH girls Division I: Championship Tournament, semifinal—Kamehameha at Punahou, time tba; also, loser’s bracket—‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, time tba. ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, winner’s bracket—University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.. Also, loser’s bracket—Maryknoll at Damien, time TBA. SATURDAY BASKETBALL College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic—Northern Colorado vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m.; Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, PacWest/GNAC Challenge—Hawaii Pacific vs. Alaska Anchorage, 1 p.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; games at McCabe Gym. CHEERLEADING OIA: Preseason meet, 1 p.m., at Radford High. CROSS COUNTRY OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Campbell at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; Kahuku at Mililani, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kalani at Kaiser High, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m. SOCCER PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH Baseball Stadium. PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH Baseball Stadium. SOFTBALL College: Fall Preseason Classic Tournament—Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, 10 a.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii, noon; Fullerton College at Hawaii, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. TENNIS College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 10:30 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Vulcan gym; Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank. SUNDAY BASKETBALL College men: PacWest/GNAC Challenge—Hawaii Pacific vs. Alaska, 1 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage, 3 p.m.; games at McCabe gym. Also, Simpson (Calif.) at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Air Riflery OIA West Kalaheo 883, Kaimuki 254 Moanalua 2075, Kahuku 820 Kaiser 1994, Kailua 1982 Kalani 1980, Farrington 0 Campbell 1064, Waianae 747 Kapolei 1724, Nanakuli 317 Pearl City 2034, Waipahu 1659 Waialua 653, Radford 410 High Scorers—Kaimuki: John De Rego 254. Kalaheo: Jake Graham 407. Moanalua: Aidan Fong 544. Kahuku: Talen Lohman 484. Kailua: Giacomo Ruiz 506. Kaiser: Michael Mann 526. Kalani: Jay Suh 530. Campbell: James Tadios 369. Waianae: Lawrence Ujimori 425. Kapolei: Nicoangelo Ferrara 464. Nanakuli: Addeson Akuna 317. Pearl City: Sean Delara 522. Waipahu: Cris-Audrey Taclay 482. Waialua: Logan Heath 383. Radford: Michael Haynes 410 Previous Story How University of Hawaii and UNLV football teams match up Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 12, 2021