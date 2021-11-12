Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Simpson (Calif.) at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Farrington at Waianae, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Moanalua at Kailua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Castle, Pearl City at Kaiser; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOFTBALL

College: Fall Preseason Classic Tournament—Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, 4 p.m.; Fullerton College at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 3:15 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Double header—Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Vulcan gym; Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH girls Division I: Championship Tournament, semifinal—Kamehameha at Punahou, time tba; also, loser’s bracket—‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, time tba.

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, winner’s bracket—University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.. Also, loser’s bracket—Maryknoll at Damien, time TBA.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic—Northern Colorado vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m.; Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, PacWest/GNAC Challenge—Hawaii Pacific vs. Alaska Anchorage, 1 p.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; games at McCabe Gym.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Preseason meet, 1 p.m., at Radford High.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Campbell at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; Kahuku at Mililani, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kalani at Kaiser High, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH Baseball Stadium.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH Baseball Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Fall Preseason Classic Tournament—Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, 10 a.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii, noon; Fullerton College at Hawaii, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 10:30 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Vulcan gym; Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: PacWest/GNAC Challenge—Hawaii Pacific vs. Alaska, 1 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage, 3 p.m.; games at McCabe gym. Also, Simpson (Calif.) at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Air Riflery

OIA West

Kalaheo 883, Kaimuki 254

Moanalua 2075, Kahuku 820

Kaiser 1994, Kailua 1982

Kalani 1980, Farrington 0

Campbell 1064, Waianae 747

Kapolei 1724, Nanakuli 317

Pearl City 2034, Waipahu 1659

Waialua 653, Radford 410

High Scorers—Kaimuki: John De Rego 254. Kalaheo: Jake Graham 407. Moanalua: Aidan Fong 544. Kahuku: Talen Lohman 484. Kailua: Giacomo Ruiz 506. Kaiser: Michael Mann 526. Kalani: Jay Suh 530. Campbell: James Tadios 369. Waianae: Lawrence Ujimori 425. Kapolei: Nicoangelo Ferrara 464. Nanakuli: Addeson Akuna 317. Pearl City: Sean Delara 522. Waipahu: Cris-Audrey Taclay 482. Waialua: Logan Heath 383. Radford: Michael Haynes 410