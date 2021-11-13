Corrections: Nov. 13

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A 2012 Omnitrak poll about support for the city’s rail project found that 40% of respondents supported rail at the time and 59% were opposed. A story on Page B2 Friday inacurrately reported the 2012 data.