Speaking with two workmen at Ala Moana Beach Park, I learned that the Piikoi pedestrian bridge is to be closed prior to completion of the Queen Street pedestrian bridge across from the IBM building.

The Queen Street pedestrian bridge has been closed since December 2020 and construction has yet to begin. Work was halted over a lack of rebar a month ago and is not expected to resume for another two months or more.

Per the workmen, the only two entrances to Ala Moana Beach Park will be from Kamakee Street and Atkinson Drive.

Is it logical to close the Piikoi pedestrian bridge without first completing the IBM bridge and further inconvenience resident and visitor access to “the People’s Park”?

Perhaps the mayor can enlighten us.

Deborah Pang

Ala Moana

Special counsel should be able to impose fines

The federal Office of Special Counsel has determined that at least 13 Trump administration government employees violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities while on official duty (“Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 9).

As federal law is written, none of them can be held accountable except by the then-incumbent president, i.e., Donald Trump.

Federal oversight and enforcement agencies can impose fines for violations of law and regulations. So why cannot the Office of Special Counsel? It is intentionally toothless.

The law needs to be changed to permit fining offenders. The lack of accountability only leads to more violations.

Peter C. Oleson

Kailua

Fatal shootings can be hard on military, too

The extensive reporting about 6 of 7 fatalities in police use-of-force incidents over the past two years is certainly of concern (“Prosecutors reviewing 7 shootings by Honolulu police officers,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7).

As State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President Malcolm Lutu said: “No one ever wants to be involved in a critical incident. It’s hard on the victim’s family. It’s hard on the officer’s family. And it’s hard on the officer.”

No question. But compare the amount of concern in this local situation to the concern about the thousands upon thousands of military service members and veterans who have had to kill someone in that line of duty.

Although military suicides and the plight of veterans is frequently covered, the order-of-magnitude difference in coverage is hugely significant. The “out of sight, out of mind” phenomenon, which occurs in our multiple declared and undeclared foreign wars, should be pointed out.

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

