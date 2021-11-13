Isabella Kalua’s sister reveals disturbing details of abuse in court records
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:53 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua made their initial appearances Friday at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock. Lehua Kalua, left, and Isaac Kalua of Waimanalo are both charged with second- degree murder in connection with the disappearance of the 6-year-old.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Law enforcement continued its murder investigation Thursday for Isabella Kalua at and around the Kalua family home in Waimanalo. Pictured are members of the FBI evidence response team in a grassy area by the carport of the house.