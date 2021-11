Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel has hired Tanya David as a real estate/business associate attorney. David previously clerked for Judge Garret Wong of the San Francisco Superior Court. In 2019, she attended Waseda Law School in Tokyo. David received her Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University with honors and her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law.

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Lauren Esposo as benefit analyst and consultant. Esposo has over 12 years of insurance industry experience. She holds a Health Insurance Producer’s license and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Hawaii at Manoa as well as a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University. She also serves on several boards of directors for industry associations and groups.

