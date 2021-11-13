comscore No. 25 Chaminade’s women’s volleyball team closes its home schedule with a win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

No. 25 Chaminade’s women’s volleyball team closes its home schedule with a win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Point Loma 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 in its final home match Friday at McCabe Gym. Read more

