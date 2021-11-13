No. 25 Chaminade’s women’s volleyball team closes its home schedule with a win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Point Loma 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 in its final home match Friday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords improved to 26-5 overall and 16-3 in conference. The Sea Lions fell to 13-12 and 9-8.

HPU women open schedule victoriously

The 25th-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team cruised in both teams’ season opener, defeating Western Oregon 85-61 at Monmouth Ore., on Friday.

Hawaii Hilo beats Simpson to open season

The UH Hilo men’s basketball team won its opener against Simpson 89-72 at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Friday.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Vulcans offense.

Anthony Rice had 24 points for the Red Hawks in a losing effort.