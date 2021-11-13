Hawaii Beat | Sports No. 25 Chaminade’s women’s volleyball team closes its home schedule with a win By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:07 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Point Loma 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 in its final home match Friday at McCabe Gym. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Point Loma 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 in its final home match Friday at McCabe Gym. The Silverswords improved to 26-5 overall and 16-3 in conference. The Sea Lions fell to 13-12 and 9-8. HPU women open schedule victoriously The 25th-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team cruised in both teams’ season opener, defeating Western Oregon 85-61 at Monmouth Ore., on Friday. Hawaii Hilo beats Simpson to open season The UH Hilo men’s basketball team won its opener against Simpson 89-72 at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Friday. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Vulcans offense. Anthony Rice had 24 points for the Red Hawks in a losing effort. Previous Story OIA football: Kaiser stays unbeaten; Moanalua inches closer to OIA title game berth Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 13, 2021