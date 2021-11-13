Rainbow Warriors excited to play in home of NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii head coach Todd Graham looks on from the sideline during a game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Nov. 6.
