comscore Hawaii women’s volleyball team welcomes back its fans with a sweep of UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s volleyball team welcomes back its fans with a sweep of UC Irvine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Sky Williams and Riley Wagoner combined on a block on UC Irvine outside hitter Joy Umeh on Friday. Wagoner, below, beat UC Irvine opposite Ellen Veargason for one of her 11 kills.

    Hawaii’s Sky Williams and Riley Wagoner combined on a block on UC Irvine outside hitter Joy Umeh on Friday. Wagoner, below, beat UC Irvine opposite Ellen Veargason for one of her 11 kills.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner puts down a kill against UC Irvine opposite Ellen Veargason.

    Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner puts down a kill against UC Irvine opposite Ellen Veargason.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede, second from left, celebrated with her teammates after a point against UC Irvine on Friday.

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede, second from left, celebrated with her teammates after a point against UC Irvine on Friday.

With the cap on attendance lifted, Hawaii sophomore Amber Igiede energized an enthusiastic crowd at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a career-best performance in the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s sweep of UC Irvine. Read more

