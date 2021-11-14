Twinkling holiday ‘Wonderland’ returns to Aloha Stadium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A drive-thru light show of more than 3 million LED lights synchronized to local holiday music opens Friday as Michael Gangloff, Mira Image Construction and the Show Aloha Challenge Foundation present the “Second Annual Show Aloha Winter Wonderland” in the Aloha Stadium parking lot. “Wonderland” continues through Jan. 1.

“You come into this beautiful light show with these massive tunnels with lights all choreographed to music,” SAC Foundation spokesman Lanai Tabura said Monday. “It’s actually two times bigger than last year, and this year there is also the Winter Wonderland food court with a walk-through light tunnel and the 50-foot-tall Mega Tree for photos with Santa.”

Gangloff founded the nonprofit SAC Foundation in March 2020; the organization supports vulnerable individuals of all ages in Hawaii. Beneficiaries to date include Make-a-Wish Hawaii, Show Aloha Challenge, Kupuna Power, Shriners Hospital and individual Make-a-Wish families.

Tickets for the drive-thru show are $55 a vehicle; a working FM radio is needed to hear the music for the show. Select an admission date and time on the website; a show will start every half hour between 6:30 and 11 p.m. To purchase tickets and for detailed information about the attending the event, go to showalohachallenge.com.

Ticket holders also will be ­automatically entered into Mike’s Money Giveaway, a random drawing for 57 cash prizes. The prizes range from $500 to a grand prize of $50,000.