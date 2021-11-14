comscore Twinkling holiday ‘Wonderland’ returns to Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Twinkling holiday ‘Wonderland’ returns to Aloha Stadium

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SHOW ALOHA CHALLENGE FOUNDATION The “Second Annual Show Aloha Winter Wonderland” opens Friday in the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

    The “Second Annual Show Aloha Winter Wonderland” opens Friday in the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

A drive-thru light show of more than 3 million LED lights synchronized to local holiday music opens Friday as Michael Gangloff, Mira Image Construction and the Show Aloha Challenge Foundation present the “Second Annual Show Aloha Winter Wonderland” in the Aloha Stadium parking lot. Read more

