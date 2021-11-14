Dream campus envisioned for 19 government agencies on Oahu
COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL
The First Responder Technology Campus is being planned to be built on 243 acres of former agriculture land in Mililani. The complex will be an operations and training base. It is envisioned to include office space, classrooms, an auditorium, lodging for visitors and apartments for employees. The project could begin next year and take 15 years to complete.
The First Responder Technology Campus is could be used by 19 government agencies on Oahu.