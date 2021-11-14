comscore Dream campus envisioned for 19 government agencies on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dream campus envisioned for 19 government agencies on Oahu

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL The First Responder Technology Campus is being planned to be built on 243 acres of former agriculture land in Mililani. The complex will be an operations and training base. It is envisioned to include office space, classrooms, an auditorium, lodging for visitors and apartments for employees. The project could begin next year and take 15 years to complete.

    COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL

    The First Responder Technology Campus is being planned to be built on 243 acres of former agriculture land in Mililani. The complex will be an operations and training base. It is envisioned to include office space, classrooms, an auditorium, lodging for visitors and apartments for employees. The project could begin next year and take 15 years to complete.

  • COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL The First Responder Technology Campus is could be used by 19 government agencies on Oahu.

    COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL

    The First Responder Technology Campus is could be used by 19 government agencies on Oahu.

While such a project would be a first in Hawaii, similar facilities exist on the mainland. A couple of examples are the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and New York State Preparedness Training Center. Read more

Previous Story
Cyanotech profit surged in July-September quarter

Scroll Up