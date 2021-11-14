comscore David Shapiro: Culture warriors are little dots in a long historical expanse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Culture warriors are little dots in a long historical expanse

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Protesters argue at a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 18.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Protesters argue at a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 18.

The new mystery novel by Chip Hughes, “Barking Sands,” features a character loosely based on our mutual friend, the late jazz pianist Les Peetz. Read more

Previous Story
Cyanotech profit surged in July-September quarter

Scroll Up