University of Hawaii softball team signs 4 prospects

The University of Hawaii softball program announced the signing four high school prospects for the 2023 season.

Cierra Yamamoto, a catcher/outfielder from Milillani, was among the recruits to submit a letter of intent to UH last week. The Rainbow Wahine added to their pitching staff with the signing of Key-anna Campbell Pu’a, a 6-foot-2, right-hander from Nipomo, Calif. UH also received letters from Ellyanna Cinzori, a power-hitting first baseman/outfielder from Encinitas, Calif., and Jadyn Nielsen, a middle infielder from Cerritos, Calif.

The current Rainbow Wahine closed their Fall Preseason Classic with two wins on Saturday. Nawai Kaupe homered and Kaena Keli’inoi drove in three runs in a 10-2 win over Chaminade. Dallas Millwood added a home run in a 7-0 win over Fullerton College in the finale at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. UH went 4-0 in the tournament and outscored Chaminade and Fullerton 31-2.

Saint Martin’s snaps HPU win streak at 39

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team’s 39-game regular-season win streak came to an end with a 62-53 loss to Saint Martin’s on Saturday in Lacey, Wash.

The No. 25 Sharks (1-1) lost for the first time since Nov. 27, 2019. Tavia Rowell led the Sharks with 16 points, with Amy Baum and Avery Cargill adding 11 points each.

The Saints (1-0) were led by Lauryn Morris’ 13 points, while Emily Nelson added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

HPU men drop opener to Alaska Anchorage

Rodney Hounshell had 24 points, including 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped its season opener 62-56 to Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at the Shark Tank.

The Sharks (0-1) led for the entire first half before giving up the lead during a 15-1 scoring run for the Sea Wolves (1-0) midway through the second half. The Sharks would never lead again.

Chaminade tops Fairbanks in men’s hoops

The Chaminade men’s basketball team defeated Alaska Fairbanks 77-65 on Saturday at McCabe, led by Sawyer Storms’ game-high 17 points.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee chipped in 13 points for the Silverswords (1-0), while Kevin Kremer added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Shadeed Shabazz led the Nanooks (0-1) with 14 points.

Hilo splits pair with Azusa Pacific

Bria Beale racked up 43 kills and added 38 digs over the course of two matches, helping the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team split with Azusa Pacific on Saturday in Hilo.

Both matches went to five sets, with Azusa Pacific (17-9, 12-6 PacWest) winning the morning match 24-26, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10, while Hilo (16-6, 13-5) bounced back to win the nightcap 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13.

Beale had 23 kills and 16 digs in the first match for the Vulcans, while Anna Jorgenson led the Cougars with 22 kills and 20 digs. In the second match, Beale again led the way for Hilo with 20 kills and 22 digs, while Abby Hills led Azusa Pacific with 17 kills.

———

