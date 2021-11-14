comscore University of Hawaii softball team signs 4 prospects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii softball team signs 4 prospects

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

The University of Hawaii softball program announced the signing four high school prospects for the 2023 season. Read more

Previous Story
OIA football: No. 1 Kahuku loses QB but rolls past No. 3 Mililani

Scroll Up