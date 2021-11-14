Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: PacWest/GNAC Challenge—Hawaii Pacific vs. Alaska, 1 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage, 3 p.m.; games at McCabe gym. Also, Simpson (Calif.) at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Waipahu, Radford at Waialua, Waianae at Mililani, Campbell at Kapolei, Pearl City at Nanakuli; matches begin at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

BIIF

Girls 5k Run

1 Cozette Wood, Kealakehe 20:41.60; 2 Kekaihulali Halpern, Hilo 21:15.82; 3 Caroline Betlach, Hawaii Prep 22:07.20; 4 Wynter Radey-Morgan, Hawaii Prep 22:43.01; 5 Akemi Tominaga, Waiakea 22:57.34; 6 Lia Ho, Waiakea 22:57.93; 7 Taarini Godbole, Waiakea 23:28.58; 8 Jordan Perry, Hawaii Prep 23:36.85; 9 Logynn De Rego, Honokaa 23:41.31; 10 Lily Kassis, Hawaii Prep 23:42.31

Boys 5k Run

1 Ngirakederang Ueda, Waiakea 17:32.95; 2 Levi Childers, Kealakehe 18:06.14; 3 Cameron Cornforth, Kealakehe 18:09.35; 4 Aiden Ankrum, Kealakehe 18:14.35; 5 Austin Mohica, Waiakea 18:23.41; 6 Kiyoshi Todd, Waiakea 18:41.02; 7, Archer Ankrum, Kealakehe 18:52.81; 8 Luca Kasumovich, Hawaii Prep 18:55.14; 9 Parker Smith, Hawaii Prep 18:57.04; 10 Bear Wawner, Hawaii Prep 19:01.76