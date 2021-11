Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo for the article on Iceland’s rapid progress in direct air capture and sequestration of atmospheric CO2 (“Air scrubbing gains relevance in effort to heal the climate,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 11).

As many readers already know, Hawaii has exactly the same geological assets as Iceland: vast reserves of geothermal power for CO2 capture, and deep seawater saturated basalts for permanent sequestration.

A few years ago, scientists at the University of Hawaii at Manoa assembled all the available evidence in order to identify Hawaii targets for additional exploration. (I helped in a small way.) Astonishingly, they found that even Oahu appears to have significant geothermal potential. The difficulty in confirming the potential is that electromagnetic methods do not work well in the presence of power lines, so it is necessary to drill in order to be sure.

Drilling is expensive, but it is not environmentally risky. Geothermal power is “always on,” unlike wind and solar, and it has a small terrestrial footprint — the important part of the action is deep in the Earth, well below the fresh water lens. In view of our natural advantages, we should be talking much more about geothermal.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

Police commissioners should gain experience

A period of orientation is necessary to serve as a contributing member on nearly all commissions (“Michael Broderick to leave police commission, asks mayor to consider diversity in choosing next member,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7).

Members of the Honolulu Police Commission are responsible and intelligent members of society, but how do you judge the actions of police officers without partially experiencing their jobs?

To improve their understanding, police commissioners should seek experience by attending a day at the training facility; spending some time in the cellblock; riding along in all districts; being a guest at a command meeting; attending a DUI checkpoint; experience being sprayed with pepper spray.

During these outings they can listen to comments from recruits and field officers and possibly experience some of the pressure and stress of being a police officer or a person being arrested.

The above experience proved valuable during my tenure on the commission, since it widens your perspective.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

‘Gut and replace’ shows deceit of politicians

So much has been said about the sad state of confusion, rancor, divisiveness and distrust that prevails in the spirit of this country and its people.

And it is to this state that the “gut-and-replace” actions by our so-called leaders continue to add, giving only hollow meaning to the words of “transparency” and “public good” (“Hawaii Supreme Court strikes down ‘gut and replace’ bill,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 4).

I am ashamed as a veteran and citizen to witness such deceitful and almost un-American practices done in the context of the Constitution and laws.

Thanks to the efforts of the League of Women Voters of Hawaii and Common Cause Hawaii, we see the character of our elected officials, their pledges of allegiance and the quality of our democratic policies and practices by which we all stand.

May our observances of Thanksgiving and the New Year herald the start of a better collective strength of character and right.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Case not true Democrat, should be replaced

U.S. Rep. Ed Case is showing he is not a Hawaii Democrat. He is a part of a gang of five that has held up President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill. In doing so, he places the entire Democratic ticket and agenda at grave risk.

Case has always been more of a Republican at heart. With major connections to big business, he is not in any way a representative of the Democratic Party of Hawaii. As a 32-year Hawaii resident, I see it is time to find a replacement for him, and I for one am willing to give funds to any competent Democrat with true Hawaiian values to run against this obstructionist who follows directions that serve him and his cronies, not the working people of Hawaii.

I have been an officer of the Hawaii Democratic Party and have helped many good Democrats into office. Please join me in finding a great replacement for him.

Sean Lester

Kihei, Maui

Support human rights measure for Philippines

Our tax dollars are helping to pay for murder, abductions, imprisonments and human rights abuses in the Philippines under the rule of President Rodrigo Duterte. It is time for the U.S. Congress to pass the Philippine Human Rights Act (PHRA), reintroduced this year by U.S. Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

This measure would suspend U.S. monetary and other assistance to the Philippine government for its police and military operations. This aid totaled over $213 million in 2020. This suspension of U.S. aid would continue until the Philippine government certifies that it has halted the killings and human rights violations committed by its police and military forces and investigates and prosecutes those responsible.

More than 30,000 individuals have been summarily slain since Duterte came to power in June 2016. Hundreds more suffer in prisons. Human rights advocates, attorneys, labor organizers, farmers, church people, indigenous peoples and students are being targeted.

Hawaii’s people have close ties to the Philippines. We must urge Hawaii’s representatives and senators in Congress to push for the adoption of the PHRA.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

