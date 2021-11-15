Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Good news: Kaiser strike averted Today Updated 2:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A lot of pandemic-delayed medical procedures are currently on the calendar — so breathe a sigh of relief, now that a bargain’s been struck. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Strength in numbers came through big time on Saturday, as 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in Hawaii, California and six other states reached a tentative labor pact with the health care network; a strike notice was called off. In Hawaii, more than 1,800 unionized Kaiser employees, including licensed practical nurses, pharmacy technicians and clerks, had set a strike date of Nov. 22. A lot of pandemic-delayed medical procedures are currently on the calendar — so breathe a sigh of relief, now that a bargain’s been struck. A new tower for Hilton in Waikiki The Hilton Hawaiian Village is offering an optimistic window into Hawaii’s tourism future — and it’d come with some pretty nice views overlooking Waikiki. Already Waikiki’s largest resort property with eight towers, Hilton is seeking approval for a new 36-story tower, to add 515 hotel rooms on a half-acre along Ala Moana Boulevard. Obviously, the company sees demand and future growth. Among the regulatory steps ahead, all involving public input: an environmental report, a special management area use permit and a Waikiki Special District permit. Previous Story Column: In pandemic, making best of move online