Off the News: Good news: Kaiser strike averted

A lot of pandemic-delayed medical procedures are currently on the calendar — so breathe a sigh of relief, now that a bargain’s been struck. Read more

Strength in numbers came through big time on Saturday, as 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in Hawaii, California and six other states reached a tentative labor pact with the health care network; a strike notice was called off. In Hawaii, more than 1,800 unionized Kaiser employees, including licensed practical nurses, pharmacy technicians and clerks, had set a strike date of Nov. 22.

A new tower for Hilton in Waikiki

The Hilton Hawaiian Village is offering an optimistic window into Hawaii’s tourism future — and it’d come with some pretty nice views overlooking Waikiki.

Already Waikiki’s largest resort property with eight towers, Hilton is seeking approval for a new 36-story tower, to add 515 hotel rooms on a half-acre along Ala Moana Boulevard. Obviously, the company sees demand and future growth. Among the regulatory steps ahead, all involving public input: an environmental report, a special management area use permit and a Waikiki Special District permit.