Fewer visitors to Oahu in 2020 did not cause significant drop in electricity, water and sewer consumption
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:31 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen says the average daily visitor count now at Hanauma Bay is about 1,500, a drop from 3,000 in 2019. The city uses admission controls to safeguard the health of the bay.
The city increased Hanauma Bay’s entrance fees from $7.50 to $12 in October 2020 and then in July increased them to $25, while keeping it free for local residents and kids 12 and under.