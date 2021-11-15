comscore Fewer visitors to Oahu in 2020 did not cause significant drop in electricity, water and sewer consumption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fewer visitors to Oahu in 2020 did not cause significant drop in electricity, water and sewer consumption

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen says the average daily visitor count now at Hanauma Bay is about 1,500, a drop from 3,000 in 2019. The city uses admission controls to safeguard the health of the bay.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The city increased Hanauma Bay’s entrance fees from $7.50 to $12 in October 2020 and then in July increased them to $25, while keeping it free for local residents and kids 12 and under.

Eugene Tian, of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said he was surprised to find that “the impact of tourism on Oahu’s natural resource (sensitivity) is minimal.” Read more

