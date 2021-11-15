comscore Hawaii libraries seek upgrade in security following coronavirus pandemic crime wave | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii libraries seek upgrade in security following coronavirus pandemic crime wave

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / Sept. 21 Many libraries have been hit with vandalism and are asking for additional security measures. Liliha Public Library is one of 11 that have priority to receive exterior security cameras.

    Many libraries have been hit with vandalism and are asking for additional security measures. Liliha Public Library is one of 11 that have priority to receive exterior security cameras.

The Hawaii State Public Library System wants to hire more security guards and install security cameras to help safeguard at least 11 branches identified as having endured the worst of the incidents. Read more

