Hawaii libraries seek upgrade in security following coronavirus pandemic crime wave
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / Sept. 21
Many libraries have been hit with vandalism and are asking for additional security measures. Liliha Public Library is one of 11 that have priority to receive exterior security cameras.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree