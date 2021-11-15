Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! To submit an item for publication, email: sports@staradvertiser.com Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL OIA West girls: Leilehua at Waipahu, Radford at Waialua, Waianae at Mililani, Campbell at Kapolei, Pearl City at Nanakuli; matches begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday BASKETBALL College men: Lincoln University vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. VOLLEYBALL ILH girls Division I: Championship double-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, loser’s bracket—University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kalani, Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kailua at Castle, Moanalua at McKinley, Farrington at Kaiser, Kahuku at Kalaheo; matches begin at 7 p.m. Previous Story University of Hawaii football team had an uphill climb all year