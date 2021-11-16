comscore Column: Keep the ‘delicate green thread’ of Glasgow from unraveling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Keep the ‘delicate green thread’ of Glasgow from unraveling

  • By Denise Antolini
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  Alok Sharma, President of the COP26 summit, gestures during a press conference at the end of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Alok Sharma, President of the COP26 summit, gestures during a press conference at the end of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

At Saturday’s closing session of the United Nations 26th annual climate change meeting (Conference of the Parties, or COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the conference host, United Kingdom Minister Alok Sharma, declared that the final agreement among the 197 participating countries was ready for consensus approval. Read more

