Eats and treats

Every year around this time, Hawaiian Electric employees publish a cookbook as a way to raise funds for the community. This year is no exception, with the debut of Classic Eats and Modern Treats, a 150-page cookbook packed with new culinary discoveries and timeless recipes. This latest cook book is available at hawaiianelectric.com/unitedwaycookbook and costs $15 per copy, with all proceeds benefiting Aloha United Way, Hawaii Island United Way and Maui United Way.

This latest edition highlights more than 130 recipes from Hawaiian Electric’s employee ohana. From haupia biscuits to air fryer katsu, this collection offers something for every appetite.

“Our employees continue a long-standing tradition of giving back to our communities through this latest cookbook,” states Jim Kelly, Hawaiian Electric vice president of government, community relations and corporate communications.

Cookbooks can be mailed within the U.S. and USPS Priority Mail flat rates will be applied. The cookbooks are available for purchase by credit/debit card only. Visit hawaiianelectric.com/unitedwaycookbook.

Try tasty tartines

Kona Coffee Purveyors in International Market Place unveiled a new line of tartines by multiple James Beard Award-winning Belinda Leong and Michel Suas of San Francisco’s b. patisserie. The selection features three open-faced sandwiches on levain bread: ham and cheese, turkey club and mushroom. The sandwiches will be available starting today and cost $14.

The ham and cheese tartine features layers of honey ham with Gruyere and smoked provolone cheeses over a freshly baked slice of levain bread. The turkey club has roast turkey, crispy bacon and lettuce with a pimento aioli. Mushroom showcases fontina and Gruyere cheeses with white and cremini mushrooms and caramelized onions over toasted sourdough.

“I want to elevate the café’s lunch offerings with these tar-tines that complement our handcrafted coffees,” states Raymond Suiter, founder and president of Kona Coffee Purveyors.

For more information, visit konacoffeepurveyors.com.

Thanksgiving at Tiki’s Grill & Bar

Reservations are now available for Thanksgiving dinner at Tiki’s Grill & Bar. The special menu will be available 3-9:30 p.m.

The three-course prix fixe menu by chef Ronnie Nasuti includes spiced butternut squash bisque with lemongrass cornbread; slow-roasted tom turkey with all the fixings, including:

• sausage, apple and chestnut dressing

• Yukon Gold potato gratin

• Molokai potato purée

• sage chardonnay pan gravy

• fresh cranberry, star anise orange relish

• bacon, macadamia nut and pineapple Brussels sprouts.

Finally, a pumpkin cheesecake with salted caramel and haupia crème dessert rounds out the meal.

The prix fixe menu costs $39 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Prepaid reservations only are accepted. To learn more, visit tikisgrill.com/thanksgiving.

Local comfort with a twist

The chef and owner of M by Jeremy Shigekane restaurant, a modern Hawaii French bistro, recently launched FoodStart by Chef Jeremy, which features his interpretation of local comfort foods for takeout.

FoodStart To-Go offers Hawaiian favorites with a twist. Items include A5 wagyu musubi with yuzu kosho, ahi poke bowls with chef’s special ginger scallion sauce, duck confit fried noodles with charred miso eggplant sauce, beef fat bread with caramelized onions and Gouda, and ulu cacao nib cookies. FoodStart also launched an ice cream line featuring avocado ice cream with chocolate swirl and shiso with black sesame flavors. Dishes cost $3.50-$15.

FoodStart To-Go is currently offered every Thursday with pickup at the restaurant between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Menus change weekly and are posted on Mondays on Shigekane’s Instagram pages @foodstart_by_js and @mbyjeremyshigekane. Ingredients are local and support Hawaii’s farmers and purveyors.

To order, email foodstartservice@gmail.com with payment via Venmo Business @foodstart. FoodStart by Chef Jeremy plans to expand to-go on Saturday mornings and will do catering in the future.