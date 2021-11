Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here’s a cute way to serve up dessert in individual portions. Each cup holds a single lychee suspended in gelatin. Read more

Mix and match tea or sake cups, or buy a package of disposable shot cups. You could also use the smallest Mason jars, which have lids in case you need to take your darling desserts on the road.

Standard powdered gelatin is not vegan; the natural substitute is agar-agar, a gelatin powder made from algae, not animal products. Look for it in natural foods stores or Asian markets, or order online.

Lychee Vegan Gelatin

Ingredients:

• 1 (20-ounce) can lychee

• 1 1/2 cups water

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1/2 tablespoon agar-agar powder

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice Directions:

Pour liquid from lychee can into saucepan. Set fruit aside. Add water, sugar and agar-agar powder to saucepan; bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add lemon juice.

Pour into individual serving containers and add a fruit to each one. Refrigerate until firm.

Makes about 20 small servings.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 60 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 15 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 0 g protein.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.