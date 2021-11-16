Going bananas
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 1:55 p.m.
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
The Island Fever This local concoction ($6.25) features a chocolate-covered banana topped with shredded coconut and sea salt caramel sauce
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Assorted Bananza! creations
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
You can find Bananza! in the Haleiwa Store Lots’ courtyard.
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Manager Kate Staley
