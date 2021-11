Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent trek to Haleiwa to hunt down a food truck, I made the most of my drive and stopped by a few other local businesses. Whether you’re continuing on to the North Shore or simply want a new experience, check out the following.

Let it snow

OK, this bakery’s not exactly in Haleiwa, but a brief five-minute drive to Waialua is close enough. Stopping at Paalaa Kai Bakery (66-945 Kaukonahua Road) is a must for one specific reason — snow puffies ($2.92 each). These light, flaky pastries feature a creamy custard-filled center with a chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar on top. Call 808-637-9795 or visit pkbsweets.com.

Keeping it fresh

Keep your eyes peeled for a small shack off Kamehameha Highway — if you go too fast, you’ll speed right by Island Fresh (66-540 Kamehameha Hwy.), which specializes in smoothies and smoothie bowls.

The Sandbar Bowl ($12) is one of my favorites. It’s loaded with bananas, peanut butter, dates, vanilla protein, cinnamon, granola, coconut, cacao nibs, honey and mac nut milk. Call 808-200-9512 or follow the biz on Instagram (@islandfresh_).

Haleiwa’s own winery

Whether you’re looking for a cute, girls-night-out spot or want to “wine down,” Mana + Pua (66-526 Kamehameha Hwy.) fits the bill. This winery features an illy espresso bar, breakfast fare and made-to-order sandwiches and flatbreads. Wine tastings are available daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (reservations recommended).

Some of the most popular menu items include the Greek meze platter ($15) with warm pita bread, roasted red peppers, olive medley and hummus, and the Aloha platter ($28), the eatery’s flagship featuring charcuterie, cheese, and sweet and savory accoutrements. Call 808-772-4355 or visit manapua.wine/hawaii.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).