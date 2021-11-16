comscore The bomb.com | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

The bomb.com

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:46 p.m.

  • PHOTOS COURTESY COCOA MELTS HI

    Cocoa Melts HI offers hot cocoa, coffee and creamer bombs

  • PHOTOS COURTESY HOT COCOA BOMBS HI

    Cookies and cream is one of the most popular flavors at Hot Cocoa Bombs HI

  • PHOTOS COURTESY COCOABOMBASTIK

    Cocoabombastik’s bestselling flavors include the classic milk chocolate, cookies and cream, peppermint and snickerdoodle

  • PHOTOS COURTESY KOALATY CREATION

    Koalaty Creation is offering special holiday flavors

The hot chocolate bomb trend, sparked last holiday season via social media platform TikTok (read the descriptions here to learn more), is still going strong this year. Read more

Previous Story
A veggie stuffing to savor
Next Story
Giddy for gelatin

Scroll Up