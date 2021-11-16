The bomb.com

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The hot chocolate bomb trend, sparked last holiday season via social media platform TikTok (read the descriptions here to learn more), is still going strong this year. Whether you’re entertaining the kids or want to get into the holiday spirit, check out the following Instagram-based businesses.

Cocoa Melts HI

After being mesmerized by TikTok’s latest trend of hollow spheres exploding open to reveal hot cocoa mix and marshmallows, Cocoa Melts HI was determined to bring the hot cocoa bomb to Hawaii. The business’s mission is simply to create a special moment with loved ones while enjoying a delightful cup of hot chocolate.

In addition to hot cocoa bombs, the biz also features coffee bombs filled with instant espresso and creamer bombs filled with flavored creamers for your coffee. Cocoa bombs come in flavors like cookie butter, white chocolate mocha and more, and cost $8 each.

Cocoa Melts Hi

Instagram: @cocoamelts_hi

Hot Cocoa Bombs HI

This local biz offers Oahu the warmest cocoa bombs in a variety of sizes and flavors. The most popular flavors are chocolate, cookies and cream, cookie butter, strawberry and Fruity Pebbles.

These cocoa bombs are available in two sizes: mini for those who like a semi-sweet warm drink, and large for those who have a huge sweet tooth. All cocoa bombs come with a topping or sprinkles and marshmallows inside and are packed in boxes with extra marshmallows. Large cocoa bombs come in a box of four for $20; minis come in boxes of four ($8) or eight ($15) and each bomb comes with cocoa powder.

Hot Cocoa Bombs HI

Instagram: @hotcocoabombshi

Cocoabombastik

Kaneohe-based Cocoabombastik launched last November and specializes in hot cocoa bombs and other sweets. The biz offers different flavors and designs to commemorate seasons and holidays like Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Christmas, etc.

Last year, Cocoabombastik’s bestselling flavors included the classic milk chocolate, cookies and cream, peppermint and snickerdoodle. These flavors will return this holiday season, in addition to others like salted caramel, ube and butterscotch.

Cocoabombastik is currently taking orders for Christmas 2021. Inquire via Instagram.

Cocoabombastik

Instagram: @cocoabombastik

Koalaty Creation

Koalaty Creation specializes in memorable custom accessories that make perfect gifts for your loved ones. With the holidays right around the corner, Koalaty Creation brought back its seasonal cocoa bombs. The business started with just two flavors — classic and white chocolate — and now offers nine flavors, including three cappuccinos and a matcha bomb.

This year, Koalaty Creation is offering a special snowball cocoa bomb designed to accompany everyone’s favorite Elf on the Shelf. Other festive flavors include salted caramel, French vanilla and mocha cappuccino bombs.

Koalaty Creation

Instagram: @koalaty_creation