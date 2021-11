Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many of us are thinking about what to make for holiday gifts and here is a wonderful idea for your furry friends. Jessica Woo has a passion for baking doggie treats for her two Pomskies (cross between Pomeranian and Husky). The Waipahu resident has been baking for Misty and Stormy for about two years. She wants her dogs to eat healthy and says home baking and cooking are ways to make sure you know what ingredients are included.

Woo shares an easy recipe that calls for oat flour and pumpkin purée, not pumpkin pie mix that has spices and sugar added. Most creamy peanut butters are usable, but read the label to make sure xylitol is not included, which is bad for dogs.

Bake these treats for your four-legged friends this holiday season. Their owners will appreciate it.

Pumpkin Peanut Butter Doggie Treats

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)

• 1/8 cup creamy peanut butter (xylitol-free as that is toxic to dogs)

• 1 large egg

• 1 1/2-2 cups oat flour, plus more for surface

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, peanut butter and egg. Add cinnamon, if using. Slowly add in flour into a dough consistency. Add cinnamon, if using. It should not stick to your fingers. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface until about 1/4-inch thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut dough and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment. If you are using a 2-inch cookie cutter, bake treats for 15-18 minutes until golden brown. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week or freeze up to two months.

Makes about 30 treats.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@ brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.