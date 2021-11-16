comscore Gas Co. to pay $230K for Clean Air violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gas Co. to pay $230K for Clean Air violations

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The Gas Co. LLC has agreed to pay a $230,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at its synthetic natural gas facility in Kapolei, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Condominium owners face steep costs to comply with fire safety measures

Scroll Up