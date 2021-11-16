Gas Co. to pay $230K for Clean Air violations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Gas Co. LLC has agreed to pay a $230,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at its synthetic natural gas facility in Kapolei, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. Read more

The Gas Co. LLC has agreed to pay a $230,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at its synthetic natural gas facility in Kapolei, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.

As part of the settlement, the company pledged to make changes at the plant to reduce the risk of releases of flammable substances.

“EPA is fulfilling its commitment to ensure that energy facilities reduce the risks of hazardous material releases, to protect local communities and the environment,” Amy Miller, EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance division director for the Pacific Southwest region said in a release. “Facilities that do not comply with federal requirements will face significant fines.”

A January 2020 EPA inspection of the Kapolei facility found violations of the Clean Air Act’s chemical release prevention and reporting requirements. Findings included failure to meet safety requirements, failure to perform an adequate process hazards analysis and promptly address related recommendations, failure to correct equipment deficiencies, and a lack of required information in the facility’s emergency response plan.

In addition to paying a penalty, The Gas Co. agreed to modify equipment, address audit recommendations, train maintenance employees and comply with other necessary tasks.