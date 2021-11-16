Hawaii launching new green work corps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Applications open today for 130 new positions that aim to help both the environment and the economy as part of Hawaii’s response to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Gov. David Ige and the state Legislature approved the use of $5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support a new green jobs youth corps.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will partner with Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit, to provide funding that will expand the existing Kupu ‘Aina Corps program.

Kupu is now accepting applications for both full-time and part-time job applicants and for sustainability organizations interested in serving as host sites for Kupu ‘Aina Corps members.

The relaunched program is expected to be much like the 2020 Kupu ‘Aina Corps program that provided over 350 displaced workers and recent graduates with jobs and training in natural resource management and sustainable agriculture.

In addition to caring for over 21,700 acres of land, the program generated an estimated $6.5 million in economic benefits for Hawaii while costing less than half that amount, officials said.

In addition, they said, one in three participants reported finding long-term employment at the end of the program, and half reported either finding long-term employment or were pursuing higher education.

“Creating green jobs is a win-win for the people of Hawaii and the environment,” DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case said in a release. “Our forests, working lands and nearshore waters need the help of dedicated, passionate individuals. We look forward to working with Kupu, and thank lawmakers and others who worked to secure this funding.”

John Leong, CEO and co-founder of Kupu, said he’s excited to continue the Kupu ‘Aina Corps.

“This program invests in our residents’ desire to work in jobs that give back to Hawaii and prepare for the environmental challenges of the future. This program will help to build a restorative economy in Hawaii while creating upward mobility for all participants and lead to a more resilient future for our state,” he said.

All eligible applicants 17 and older will be considered, but Kupu is encouraging applications from those between the ages of 20 and 40, as that group was identified in the legislation funding the program.

Full-time and part-time positions throughout the state are available and are ideal for applicants looking to move into or return to work in areas related to natural resource management, agriculture, conservation, renewable energy or other sustainability professions.

Officials said positions may touch on any of a variety of topics, including aquatic and terrestrial resource management, outreach, mapping, native species restoration, invasive species removal, renewable energy and sustainable farming.

Host sites can include nonprofits, for-profit businesses and government agencies and are ideal for businesses trying to grow, or to figure out how to hire and retain qualified employees, officials said. Positions are structured as a cost share, with Kupu covering roughly 75% of costs and host sites covering roughly 25% ($12,000 per participant). Host sites pay a fraction of the true cost of adding to their workforce and growing their industry.

“This is a great opportunity for sustainability entrepreneurs, conservation organizations and nonprofits that are ready to grow,” explained Kupu Director of External Relations Kawika Riley.

The first-round deadline for applications is Dec. 10, with a final deadline of Jan. 7.