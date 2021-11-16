Kokua Line: Did they change the rules for Saturday’s University of Hawaii football game?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I want to go to the last home game but I don’t have a smartphone. Will I be able able to get in?

Answer: Yes, assuming that you have a ticket and also present a picture ID and proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. University of Hawaii football fans are strongly encouraged to download the LumiSight app on their smartphone or other mobile device to verify their status and speed entry to Saturday’s game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. However, fans who don’t have a smartphone can show a hard copy of their vaccination card and ID and fill out the related health questionnaire and contact-tracing forms at the stadium, before entering the stands, according to the game-day FAQs at hawaiiathletics.com.

You may also use someone else’s mobile device to display your LumiSight check-in, as long as you also bring a hard copy of your ID, according to the website.

Saturday’s game against Colorado State University is the last home game of the season and it’s also senior night; 16 Rainbow Warriors will be honored following the game.

Q: Will food and alcohol sales be allowed at the Ching complex this weekend for the Colorado State game?

A: The University of Hawaii is working to make that happen, but there was no official announcement by deadline Monday.

“This is top of mind for us. Athletic Director (David) Matlin is in touch with Mayor Blangiardi on probably a daily basis to try and get approval and we are ready to go if we get that permission,” UH President David Lassner said Monday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” program.

Tim Sakahara, spokesman for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, confirmed that discussions were ongoing but declined to speculate on possible changes.

As it stood Monday, COVID-19 rules in Honolulu County restricted UH to selling only bottled water for consumption in the general seating area of the football field, under the category of outdoor seated entertainment, Sakahara said. Food and alcohol can be served in the venue’s separate corporate suites, which are treated like restaurants under the county restrictions.

We’ll post any updates we receive by Friday.

Q: Regarding in-person service at the unemployment office, will we have to make an appointment in advance for that, or can we just walk in?

A: You’ll be able to walk in, but not until Dec. 1. That’s when in-person serv­ice is scheduled to resume, Wednesdays through Fridays, for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. People also must wear a face mask and follow social distancing rules.

Auwe

Everyone’s saying people are quitting their jobs because of vaccine mandates. Have they considered another possibility? Burnout! I’ve never worked harder in my life than during these pandemic years, and I have worked hard all my life. Myself and my co-workers are vaccinated and were fine with getting the shots. But I bet a bunch of us would quit our jobs if we could afford to because we are tired from the never-ending pace and the complications with logistics, customer service, etc. It just seems like COVID-19 has made everything harder to get done. I’d relax if I could. — Needs the paycheck

Mahalo

Many thanks to the man who saw my own good intentions going awry and prevented the stray grocery carts I was trying to wrangle from slamming into parked cars. It would have been extra embarrassing if any cars had been damaged because I had been trying to do a good deed by returning others’ carts (not just my own) to the cart lane. He was a customer, like me; I failed to get his name. I appreciate his help. This happened Saturday at Costco in Hawaii Kai. Next time I will leave the cart collecting to the Costco crew. — A reader

